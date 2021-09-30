Saints QB Jameis Winston donates $50K to Hurricane Ida relief in New Orleans

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is donating $50,000 to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana to help those in the New Orleans area who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.
"Hurricane Ida has caused widespread devastation in our community and has impacted the lives of so many people across the state of Louisiana," Winston, founder of the Dream Forever Foundation, said in a statement. "My teammates and I are committed to helping our community bounce back and persevere day by day during this difficult time."
Winston, while helping the Saints start their season 2-1, has been very active with causes to help people recover from Ida.
He has partnered to donate more than 65,000 units of water to the Boys and Girls Club, the New Orleans Police and first responders, among others. Winston also launched a Nola Strong T-shirt campaign, donating all proceeds to World Central Kitchen, which provides warm meals to those in need in Southeast Louisiana.