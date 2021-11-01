Around the NFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has pin removed from injured finger 

Published: Nov 01, 2021 at 05:49 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Almost a month after undergoing finger surgery, Russell Wilson shared an important update regarding his health on Monday.

The Seahawks quarterback revealed via social media that the pin used to stabilize his fractured middle finger has been removed, signaling that his rehab is going well as he continues to work his way back to the field.

The reveal comes hours after coach Pete Carroll informed reporters that he did not know when the pin would be removed. Carroll also mentioned that it would still be some time before the star QB is back in the lineup, regardless of when that day arrived.

"There's a pretty clear-cut time frame," he said, per The News Tribune. "They think that it's going to take a couple days after that is removed, and then it's just how he can progress."

Carroll added, "Really, we are just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return, that everything is handled really well as we get him in mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that. We've just got to do a good job and see what happens. There's no updates as of now."

Wilson, who has been on injured reserve since Oct. 15, has been eyeing a Week 10 return for Seattle's road game against the Packers. Those assuming the pin removal signals an imminent return should proceed with caution, though, as there are still some hurdles he'll have to clear before a determination can be made on his status.

The Seahawks have gone 1-2 with Geno Smith starting in his absence and are one of four teams on a bye this week.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at practice Thursday

 Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that quarterback Dak Prescott should be a "full go" for Thursday's practice. 
news

Titans signing former All-Pro RB Adrian Peterson to practice squad

Adrian Peterson is back in the NFL. And for the first time in his historic career, he's playing in the AFC. The former All-Pro RB is signing to the Titans' practice squad, Ian Rapoport reports. Tennessee is in the market for RB help in the wake of Derrick Henry's foot injury.
news

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffers 'non-life-threatening' injury from stray bullet

Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffered a "non-life-threatening" injury from a stray bullet, the team announced. The second-year LB was struck in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday in Cleveland. 
news

Saints QB Jameis Winston suffered torn ACL, MCL damage vs. Bucs, will miss remainder of season

Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and additional damage to his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
news

Broncos trade star LB Von Miller to Rams for two 2022 NFL Draft picks

Von Miller's storied tenure with the Broncos is over. Denver has traded the star linebacker to the Los Angeles Rams, James Palmer reports.
news

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter suffered torn pec, out for rest of season

The Minnesota Vikings fear pass rusher Danielle Hunter could miss the remainder of the 2021 season after potentially suffering a torn pectoral muscle Sunday night vs. the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 1

The Cowboys received good and bad news on the injury front, and they are awaiting word on another key player. CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) should be fine, but there is more concern with OT Tyron Smith (ankle), Ian Rapoport reports. LB Jabril Cox is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per Tom Pelissero.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry to undergo foot surgery; no timeline on potential return

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday that star running back Derrick Henry will undergo foot surgery. Vrabel did not offer a timeline for a potential return.
news

Mike Zimmer 'screwed up' calling consecutive timeouts in Vikings' loss: 'I forgot that I called one'

With the Cowboys driving late in Sunday night's contest, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called a timeout after his defense forced a third-and-16 following a tackle for loss. But it's what came after that initial timeout that became an issue.
news

Brian Flores not worried about job status as Dolphins fall to 1-7

The Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season following Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Bills, their seventh in a row. Despite recent rumblings of Brian Flores being on the hot seat, the coach said he's not worried about his job status.
news

Cooper Rush on leading Cowboys to prime-time win over Vikings: 'Just as good as the dream'

In his first career start, Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush punctured a Mike Zimmer defense for 325 passing yards, two passing TDs and a 92.2 passer rating.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW