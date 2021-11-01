Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has pin removed from injured finger 

The reveal comes hours after coach Pete Carroll informed reporters that he did not know when the pin would be removed. Carroll also mentioned that it would still be some time before the star QB is back in the lineup, regardless of when that day arrived.

"There's a pretty clear-cut time frame," he said, per The News Tribune. "They think that it's going to take a couple days after that is removed, and then it's just how he can progress."

Carroll added, "Really, we are just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return, that everything is handled really well as we get him in mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that. We've just got to do a good job and see what happens. There's no updates as of now."

Wilson, who has been on injured reserve since Oct. 15, has been eyeing a Week 10 return for Seattle's road game against the Packers. Those assuming the pin removal signals an imminent return should proceed with caution, though, as there are still some hurdles he'll have to clear before a determination can be made on his status.