Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent the 2020 season working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to football.

Now he's headed to a new home. The Chiefs are trading the guard to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Duvernay-Tardif sat out of football last year, instead putting his medical doctorate to use at a long-term care facility outside of Montreal. When he returned, he was initially able to compete for a starting job, but suffered a broken hand in August, sidelining him for a month. He's since sat behind a younger cast of linemen, spending time backing up rookie Trey Smith at right guard. Duvernay-Tardif was inactive in every Chiefs game of the 2021 season until Monday night, when he was part of the 46-man active roster. It will stand as his last game in Kansas City.

Duvernay-Tardif, who was part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning squad from two seasons ago, heads to a Jets team that trots out an offensive line filled with veteran starters and one rookie (guard Alijah Vera-Tucker﻿). With his 57 career starts in tow, Duvernay-Tardif will bring additional experience to New York's group of blockers.

"It's an opportunity to add a Super Bowl champion to the room," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday. "LDT brings that championship pedigree. High-character person. Obviously, very smart guy. Can't wait to get him in here and see him compete."