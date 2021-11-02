Around the NFL

Chiefs trade OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Jets for TE Dan Brown

Published: Nov 02, 2021 at 04:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif spent the 2020 season working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic before returning to football.

Now he's headed to a new home. The Chiefs are trading the guard to the Jets in exchange for tight end Dan Brown, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Duvernay-Tardif sat out of football last year, instead putting his medical doctorate to use at a long-term care facility outside of Montreal. When he returned, he was initially able to compete for a starting job, but suffered a broken hand in August, sidelining him for a month. He's since sat behind a younger cast of linemen, spending time backing up rookie Trey Smith at right guard. Duvernay-Tardif was inactive in every Chiefs game of the 2021 season until Monday night, when he was part of the 46-man active roster. It will stand as his last game in Kansas City.

Duvernay-Tardif, who was part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning squad from two seasons ago, heads to a Jets team that trots out an offensive line filled with veteran starters and one rookie (guard Alijah Vera-Tucker﻿). With his 57 career starts in tow, Duvernay-Tardif will bring additional experience to New York's group of blockers.

"It's an opportunity to add a Super Bowl champion to the room," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday. "LDT brings that championship pedigree. High-character person. Obviously, very smart guy. Can't wait to get him in here and see him compete."

Kansas City receives a tight end who hasn't seen much playing time offensively. Brown hasn't played more than five offensive snaps in a game this season, spending most of his time on special teams. He'll join a tight end group headlined by Travis Kelce with few contributions from anyone else.

Related Content

news

Rams waive veteran WR DeSean Jackson after no trade comes to fruition

Unable to find a trade partner to take wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ before the NFL's Tuesday trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams are waiving the veteran receiver, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 2

Corey Davis told reporters he's "feeling good right now" after missing Week 8 with a hip injury. The Jets WR just isn't certain whether he'll be available to play Thursday Night Football against the Colts.
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson not dealt ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL's trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon with the most talented chip on the trading block -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson -- staying put.
news

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III to be charged with DUI resulting in death

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be charged with DUI resulting in the death of another person following his involvement in a traffic collision at approximately 3:39 a.m. PT on Tuesday in Las Vegas, police announced.
news

Packers release LB Jaylon Smith after two games with team

﻿Jaylon Smith﻿'s tenure with the Packers turned out to be surprisingly brief. The Packers are releasing the linebacker after just two games with the club.
news

49ers acquiring pass rusher Charles Omenihu from Texans in trade

The Texans' gradual sell-off saw another player packing his bags Tuesday. Edge rusher ﻿Charles Omenihu﻿ is headed to San Francisco in exchange for a future late-round pick, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs DL Chris Jones: 'I feel a lot better now' after playing through torn ligaments in wrist

With the game hanging in the balance Monday night, Chris Jones came through for the Chiefs. We now have an explanation for Jones' up-and-down 2021 season: He's been playing hurt.
news

Kevin Stefanski: 'I need to do a better job' of getting Odell Beckham involved in Browns' offense

It's a tired storyline at this point of the ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ experiment in Cleveland, but the numbers (or lack thereof) do not lie: The Browns are not giving enough attention to OBJ.
news

Steelers trade Melvin Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 sixth-round pick

Kansas City is bolstering its pass rush ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. The Chiefs are acquiring edge rusher Melvin Ingram from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
news

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: Trade package for RB Ronald Jones 'would have to be extraordinary'

Based on the way the season began for Ronald Jones, one might think the Buccaneers would take a bag of footballs and a handful of magic beans for him in a trade. But as Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches, any interest in the Bucs' backup rusher will instead have to meet a high bar, according to coach Bruce Arians.
news

Joe Judge: Giants burned timeouts early in loss to Chiefs because 'headsets were going out'

Trailing by three in the final minute and change of a prime-time game against the Chiefs, the Giants sure could've used even one of their timeouts. The problem: They didn't have any left to burn.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW