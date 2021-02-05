With his Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif reflects on opting out to work at care facility

As an offensive lineman accustomed to toiling in anonymity, he's not driven by publicity or attention. He's equal parts proud and embarrassed by the honors and accolades he's received because, as a medical doctor, he couldn't justify playing football during a global pandemic: "I gotta be able to look at myself 10 years from now when I'm going to be a physician and be like, 'I made the right decision.' "

Sports Illustrated named him one of its Sportspeople of the Year. He was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's top athlete. His medical scrubs and lab coat are displayed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But every time I've spoken with the humble 29-year-old, he's emphasized that he hasn't done anything heroic or made a sacrifice. He wants those sentiments to be reserved for the legions of frontline workers who work overtime, forgo vacations and put their lives on the line every day for their patients.

"I really reconsider what it means for me to be a hero," Duvernay-Tardif said. "It's easy to be a hero when you have the spotlight and thousands of people are there to pat you on the back. But for all of those people who are working in the dark right now, making all those sacrifices, I feel like I'm almost like shy to accept those awards. And, for sure, I gotta accept it also in their names."