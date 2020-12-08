Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif named co-winner of Canada's Lou Marsh Award

Past winners of the Lou Marsh Award include NHL stars Wayne Gretzky (four times), Bobby Orr, Sidney Crosby (twice) and Mario Lemieux; Olympic gold medalist alpine skier Nancy Greene (twice); soccer player Christine Sinclair; and NBA player (and now coach) Steve Nash. But Duvernay-Tardif is the first NFL player to receive the honor.

Duvernay-Tardif began 2020 as the starting right guard of the AFC's No. 2 seed Chiefs. He started three postseason games, including Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, becoming just the ninth Canadian player to win a Lombardi. But once the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Duvernay-Tardif, who graduated in 2018 from McGill University with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degree, decided to opt out of the 2020 season and begin work at a long-term care facility in Quebec.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life," Duvernay-Tardif wrote at the time, "but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally.

"Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."