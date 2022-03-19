Around the NFL

Eagles re-sign DT Fletcher Cox to one-year, $14M contract

Published: Mar 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM
Fletcher Cox is heading back to Philly.

Cox, who was released Thursday by the Eagles, signed a one-year, $14 million contract on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Cox's free agency was short-lived as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported following Cox's release that the two sides were motivated to find a solution to bring the veteran defender back for an 11th season with the organization.

The Eagles cut Cox on Thursday prior to 4 p.m. ET, when his $18 million in salary would have become fully guaranteed.

By Thursday night, there was already progress on the six-time Pro Bowler's return.

Now, the former All-Pro is back to help lead the only team he's played for return to the playoffs.

