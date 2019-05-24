2019 NFL season: One key homegrown player for each NFC team

Minnesota Vikings: Dalvin Cook, running back. Limited to 15 games over his first two seasons because of injuries, Cook has already put up 1,364 yards from scrimmage on 258 total touches. That production is a hint of what he could do if healthy for an entire season, with his ability to make defenders miss in the passing game already among the league's best. Just four running backs who had at least 25 percent of their team's carries had a higher "elusiveness" ranking by PFF in 2018. He was excellent creating missed tackles in space, even if some of the power and yards after contact he showed as a rookie were diminished in his first season after ACL surgery. If he's this good at less than 100 percent, the ceiling here is scary. It wouldn't be a surprise if this Vikings offense -- guided by new offensive advisor Gary Kubiak -- runs primarily through Cook.