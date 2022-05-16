Around the NFL

Dolphins signing three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram to one-year, $5M deal

Published: May 16, 2022 at 02:24 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram on a one-year, $5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Miami is continuing its offseason spending spree in an attempt to get back in the AFC East mix a year after two other divisional teams -- the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots -- reached the postseason. The Dolphins have made a number of moves to acquire and re-sign impact players in an effort to bolster its depth on both sides of the ball.

Ingram made three consecutive Pro Bowls as a defensive end with the Chargers from 2017-2019, and had at least seven sacks per year from 2015 to 2019, hitting a career-high 10.5 sacks twice. Kansas City acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 sixth-round pick in the middle of the 2021 season, and he quickly became a valuable piece of the defense. The Chiefs had gone 4-4 to start the season and were ranked 29th in the NFL in total defense before acquiring Ingram, partially due to multiple injuries on the defensive front. With Ingram on the roster, the Chiefs turned things around and finished the season on an 8-1 run, culminating in a playoff run all the way to the AFC Championship Game.

Ingram started six regular season games for Kansas City, making 15 tackles and a sack. He then started all three of the Chiefs' playoff games, adding five tackles and two postseason sacks. While his sack numbers weren't as high as early in his career, his quarterback pressures were still essential to the Chiefs' pass-rushing unit.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents list had Ingram listed at No. 25 overall.

Miami has had a busy offseason so far, looking to improve on its 9-8 record from 2021 by bringing back as many defenders as possible and adding firepower for the offense. Likely to play opposite Ingram this season will be defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who re-signed with the Dolphins on a four-year deal. Also re-signing with Miami were defensive tackle John Jenkins, linebackers Duke Riley, Brennan Scarlett and Elandon Roberts, and cornerback Xavien Howard. So with the move for Ingram, Miami has so far kept the majority of its existing defense intact during the offseason, while still bringing in new faces to improve it.

The Dolphins have also made news with a series of big offseason moves on the offensive side, including a blockbuster trade for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and the signings of wide receiver Cedrick Wilson and running backs Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert, adding targets for quarterback Tua Tagavailoa to work with this fall.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller

The Patriots have some familiar faces on their coaching staff with new duties. Assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia spoke to reporters about their roles on the staff, but remained coy on what their jobs were.

news

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct and is currently under NFL investigation and subject to a league-issued ban.

news

Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

The Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The deal keeps Alexander in Green Bay through 2026.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees tweeted over the weekend that he "may play football again," but Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn't planning for Brees to return to the NFL.

news

Jarvis Landry ecstatic to return home with Saints: 'It's full circle'

Each step of Jarvis Landry's career brought him more success -- and took him farther away from home. His next move brings him as close as possible to it. Landry's one-year deal with the Saints returns him to the New Orleans area, where he first appeared on the national radar as a star wide receiver at Lutcher High School, then thrived alongside pal Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU before moving onto the NFL.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay: 'I really want Odell (Beckham Jr.) back on our team'

While there has been no news so far on the future of Odell Beckham, Rams coach Sean McVay has gone on record saying that he wants the free-agent to stay in Los Angeles, though the negotiations between the wide receiver and his most recent team are still ongoing.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

news

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night via knockout.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW