Tyrann Mathieu, Cardinals agree to 5-year extension

Aligning at both safety positions, in the slot and even at outside linebacker, the artist formerly known as "Honey Badger" covers monstrous tight ends, ballhawks versus speedy receivers, plays stout run defense as a sure tackler and blitzes as well as any defensive back alive. By the middle of last season, he was drawing comparisons to future Hall of Famers Ed Reed and Troy Polamalu for his unique instincts and natural playmaking ability.