Around the NFL

Dolphins signing ex-Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers to one-year deal

Published: Aug 28, 2022 at 03:50 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Trey Flowers is back in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins are signing Flowers to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Flowers has a chance to earn up to $3 million with incentives.

The signing comes after Flowers worked out for Miami earlier this week.

Flowers, who earned two Super Bowl rings during his four years with the Patriots (2015-2018), returns to the AFC East after three years in Detroit. Producing 31.5 sacks through his seven seasons, Flowers is poised to fit in quickly with the Dolphins given his status as a veteran and his familiarity with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer's scheme.

Miami gets great value for a veteran who signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions three seasons ago (Flowers was a cap casualty this offseason). While Flowers' time in Detroit was as forgetful as the regime who handed him that contract, the 29-year-old earns a chance to redeem himself with the new-look Dolphins.

Flowers ranked No. 44 on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents list for the 2022 season.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady addresses absence from Bucs: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of (expletive) going on'

Following the Bucs' 27-10 defeat to the Colts, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady addressed the media for the first time since returning to the club earlier in the week.

news

Ravens finish preseason with victory over Commanders, extend 23-game winning streak

The Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening.

news

Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following gang rape allegation in civil lawsuit

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after Araiza, along with two other individuals, were accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year, general manager Brandon Beane announced.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Tyreek Hill made two big catches, Justin Fields finished his preseason with a bang, and the Ravens might have something in Demarcus Robinson. We break down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) expected to miss 4-6 weeks, will get second opinion

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Friday's preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot, out indefinitely

Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and will need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The Saints' first-round rookie is out indefinitely.

news

Geno Smith named Seahawks' starting quarterback for Week 1

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starter for Week 1 of the regular season on Friday night following the team's preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was in a quarterback battle with Drew Lock.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

The final week of preseason play continued Friday with four games. Here's What We Learned.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE