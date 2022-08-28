Dolphins signing ex-Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers to one-year deal

Trey Flowers is back in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins are signing Flowers to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source. Rapoport adds that Flowers has a chance to earn up to $3 million with incentives.

The signing comes after Flowers worked out for Miami earlier this week.

Flowers, who earned two Super Bowl rings during his four years with the Patriots (2015-2018), returns to the AFC East after three years in Detroit. Producing 31.5 sacks through his seven seasons, Flowers is poised to fit in quickly with the Dolphins given his status as a veteran and his familiarity with defensive coordinator Josh Boyer's scheme.

Miami gets great value for a veteran who signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions three seasons ago (Flowers was a cap casualty this offseason). While Flowers' time in Detroit was as forgetful as the regime who handed him that contract, the 29-year-old earns a chance to redeem himself with the new-look Dolphins.