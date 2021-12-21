DeAngelo Hall reached with one meaningless to all but him.

When Moss would throw his hand up high on a deep route, like an excited student with the right answer in class, millions knew the Minnesota Vikings star wanted the ball, and the play often ended with the future Hall of Famer in the end zone. It was a calling card that affirmed Moss' dominance as an unstoppable force of a wide receiver. At the same time, it served as a thumb in the eye to whichever helpless cornerback tried to prevent his next long touchdown catch.

Moss added Hall to the countless pile of cornerbacks he beat deep in an Aug. 20, 2004 preseason game, a play that served as Hall's welcome to the NFL moment. Moss threw up the hand before he'd even blown past the rookie to get open and easily hauled in a 67-yard TD pass from Daunte Culpepper. But as Moss crossed the goal line, a trailing Hall extended his own left hand and lightly touched Moss on the waist. It was significant only to Hall, a cursory protection of the ego that every cornerback needs, but not all can maintain.

"That was just for me," said Hall, now an analyst with NFL Network. "I knew it was six (points), but just for my own self-confidence, I reached out and put a hand on him, just so I could tell myself, 'Alright, at least you were close enough to touch him,' " Hall said. "That really opened my eyes to know there's more to playing corner in the league than being able to run fast."

The cornerback position, now more than ever in the NFL, is a high-wire act where failures are a given, disadvantages abound and a unique brand of mental toughness is demanded. Cornerbacks frequently play without the immediate help of teammates, matched against some of the game's most dynamic athletes, with their mistakes often as plain to see for fans as they are for coaches. A single false step can cost a team touchdowns, wins, even championships.

It is not for the meek.

At the youth level, the best athletes with the skill set to play either wide receiver or cornerback gravitate toward the former position. At the scouting level, NFL evaluators demand hard-to-find physical traits in cornerbacks, along with a makeup that straddles a thin line between confident and arrogant. Career peaks for corners tend to be short-lived, and when older ones lose a step, even the best of them find it difficult, if not impossible, to compensate.

In the final regular-season game of Hall's rookie year, he secured a pick-six while covering another future Hall of Famer, Jerry Rice. It was the ultimate validation for a cornerback, and an ideal way to bookend the season after the rough way Moss had begun it. Hall went on to a stellar pro career of 14 seasons, three Pro Bowls and 43 interceptions.