Rachaad White thinks Buccaneers have 'great shot' in NFC South, wants to 'eclipse' 1,000 rushing yards

White, who impressed with 129 carries for 481 yards, plus another 290 yards on 50 receptions during his rookie campaign, will have his work cut out for him if he is to hit 1,000 yards rushing as a Buccaneer for the first time since Doug Martin did so in 2015.

The Bucs' offensive line offered little push last season, resulting in a league-low 76.9 rushing yards per game. And although White is in line for more carries with Fournette no longer on the team and free-agent addition Chase Edmonds more likely to supplement than supplant him, the quarterback situation might make holes even harder to come by than last year.

Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are in the throes of a competition to take over for Tom Brady. Whoever wins will likely instill only a fraction of the fear that Brady did in opposing defenses, thus leaving the box stacked.

Still, White spoke highly of Mayfield, who joined Tampa Bay as a free agent and has a leg up in the battle over the inexperienced Trask due to a resume with 16,288 passing yards and 102 touchdowns over 69 career starts.

"Baker brings great energy," White said. "He's a great guy. Chip on his shoulder, which our team is big on that right now. So, just being that guy. Being confident. Just having the swagger, not as much swagger as me, but we're working on that.