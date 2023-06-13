Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on Shaquil Barrett being at practice less than two months after death of daughter: 'I'm sure it's not easy'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, less than two months after the death of his 2-year-old daughter, was in attendance at his team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles commended Barrett's presence and the fortitude displayed by the two-time Pro Bowler.

"That's a testament to him," Bowles said Tuesday. "Shaq is one of the mentally toughest character guys I know. To have him out here still trying to get ready -- I'm sure it's not easy -- but he's handling it and we're behind him."

Barrett's youngest child, Arrayah, drowned in a swimming pool at the family's home on April 30 after falling in.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the Buccaneers said a statement.

"While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this," the team added, "we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Barrett and wife Jordanna have three other children.