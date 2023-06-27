Leonard Fournette avoids injury after SUV catches fire

Fournette, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, is still looking for a new team in 2023 amid a quiet running back market.

The 28-year-old is coming off a subpar year rushing the ball with 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 189 carries (3.5 yards per attempt). However, Fournette nearly matched a career-high in receptions (73), generating 523 more yards (three TDs) to end the 2022 campaign as the Bucs' leader in total scrimmage yards (1,191).

Tampa's playoff run amid Tom Brady's final season ended in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. Fournette, who landed with the Bucs after getting released by the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2020 season, won Super Bowl LV that same year with Brady and Co.