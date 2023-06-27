Around the NFL

Leonard Fournette avoids injury after SUV catches fire

Published: Jun 27, 2023 at 02:51 PM
Leonard Fournette walked away unscathed after his vehicle caught fire as he was driving on Tuesday morning, he said in an Instagram post.

The free-agent running back posted a video of his charred SUV on the side of the road, informing his followers he was OK after the incident. It's unclear what caused the fire.

"Man it was one of those days today, but I would like thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I'am still blessed," Fournette posted.

Fournette, who was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, is still looking for a new team in 2023 amid a quiet running back market.

The 28-year-old is coming off a subpar year rushing the ball with 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns off 189 carries (3.5 yards per attempt). However, Fournette nearly matched a career-high in receptions (73), generating 523 more yards (three TDs) to end the 2022 campaign as the Bucs' leader in total scrimmage yards (1,191).

Tampa's playoff run amid Tom Brady's final season ended in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. Fournette, who landed with the Bucs after getting released by the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2020 season, won Super Bowl LV that same year with Brady and Co.

Fournette remains as a reliable option for a team looking to add experienced depth. The former No. 4 overall pick has collected 4,478 rushing yards, 2,219 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns (34 rushing, seven receiving) in six NFL seasons.

