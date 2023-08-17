Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale 

The No. 5 overall pick last season said the comments weren't born out of "anything negative" and knows those types of criticisms will only spur him to improve.

"[It was] him wanting to let me know that he feels I can be a Pro Bowler this year, he feels I can kind of take the league by storm, and me knowing that him saying it really doesn't mean much, right? It's about what I do every day," Thibodeaux said. "That's kind of the conversation that we had: that I am the only one that can get me to the places that I want to be."

Martindale's known bluntness plays well with his players because he treats them equally. There are no favorites. There are no free passes.

Some coaches can go overboard calling out key players -- stories surrounding Matt Patricia and ﻿Darius Slay﻿ in Detroit are prime examples -- but when focused on on-field production and criticisms that actually help a player improve, they're generally accepted.