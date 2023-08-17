2023 NFL fantasy football: Overvalued/undervalued players to know for your draft

Breece Hall's ADP is currently RB10 (No. 25 overall). Even before the Cook signing, that ranking was higher than my models had (which is a compliment to Michael Carter). Now that Cook is a Jet, it is far too rich. Hall's production as a rookie last season was certainly promising: In the first seven games, he led Gang Green backs with 463 rushing yards, adding 19 catches for a healthy 218 yards. Despite New York's suboptimal O-line play, Hall averaged 5.8 yards per carry -- the highest mark among all backs with at least 80 totes in 2022. However, Hall is working his way back from a serious knee injury, having just come off the PUP list this week. As for Cook, he is the only player with more than 1,100 rushing yards in each season since 2019, missed zero games as a Viking last season and is currently trading at RB19 (No. 54 overall), which probably reflects people making early draft assumptions about where he'd sign prior to his joining the Jets. Here's how it shakes out for me: Cook is RB30, Hall is RB26.