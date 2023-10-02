Robert Saleh lauds Zach Wilson after Jets' loss: 'If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games'

That one play was largely the bad and the ugly. The good was apparent through the majority of the preceding three quarters and change. And there was the second-half opening drive that was simply great.

Down, 17-2, Wilson drove Jets 62 yards and looked to have made a dazzling throw to Tyler Conklin for a touchdown. Alas, the low throw was dropped by Conklin on a diving attempt. New York settled for a field goal.

"I threw that one low to Conklin," Wilson said. "That should've been a touchdown. Not ending in a field goal. It's the little things that win games, and if you want to be great, you have to have those. And I need to be better on those."

However, before the half, Wilson connected with C.J. Uzomah for a 1-yard score.

Heading out of the locker room trailing, 20-12, Wilson led the Jets on a seven-play, 75-yard odyssey that was a portrait of the former No. 2 overall pick at his very best.

He was 5 for 5, including two tight window completions for a +44.1% completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats. He was cooking with gas and playing with confidence. The drive culminated with a 10-yard scoring hookup to Allen Lazard. A moment later, Wilson scrambled in for a diving two-point conversion. He was lifted up and into the air by a teammate. It was likely the Jets' finest moment since Week 1 after they rallied in the aftermath of Rodgers' tearing his Achilles.

Two punts and the aforementioned fumble followed, though.

"I felt like (offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) did an unbelievable job today mixing it up and taking shots and spreading it around," Wilson said. "I thought he was keeping them on their toes. I thought we had a good plan, I thought I was seeing it really well. I would say we need to keep building on this, but I need to be better with the details."

New York sits at 1-3. That's the harsh reality of it all.

Still, Wilson was slinging it on Sunday. This isn't his first good game, but it was his first in a long time and at least temporarily rewarded Saleh's undying confidence in him.

Perhaps there was a silver lining for Gang Green. Perhaps not.

"You can always take positives out of any situation," Saleh said. "No moral victories, but would have liked to have seen if we could have pulled that one off on that last drive."

Nevertheless, Wilson definitely walked away having earned his opponents' respect, including his counterpart on Sunday, the reigning Associated Press NFL Player of the Year.