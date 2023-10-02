Around the NFL

Robert Saleh lauds Zach Wilson after Jets' loss: 'If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games'

Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 01:45 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

This was supposed to be Aaron Rodgers dueling with Patrick Mahomes﻿.

Instead, it was a given Mahomes and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ would lead a one-sided win in front of Taylor Swift.

Zach Wilson changed the Sunday night script, though.

Wilson turned in perhaps the most impressive performance of his young career. Unfortunately, his New York Jets still fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, and a Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter loomed large in the loss.

"I thought he was really good," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "Gave us a chance to win the game, brought us back. If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games."

Wilson finished the night 28 of 39, completing 71.8% of his passes, for 245 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 105.2 rating. But it was more than the sturdy box score. He showed confidence, poise, solid decision-making and showcased a big arm and some tight-window accuracy at times.

There was the fumble, though. With 7:24 remaining in the ballgame, Wilson dropped a shotgun snap. The Chiefs recovered. Mahomes and Co., aided by a controversial defensive holding call against Sauce Gardner, ran out the clock, and Wilson never had a chance at redemption.

Though his overall game was lauded, it was that one play that Wilson cited as having lost the night.

"To be driving right there, to drop a snap, I cannot do that," said Wilson, who was visibly downtrodden in his postgame news conference. "I lost us that game, and I cannot do that. Was making it clear to those guys that I need to be better, I need to be better on the little things, the details. Can't happen."

Whether Wilson lost the Jets their third straight game is up for discussion, perhaps. That he kept them in it, rallied them from an early deficit and gave them a chance to win is not. Still, the 24-year-old shouldered the blame. The snap was low to the left at his hip. Not great, but he should've had it. 

"That's on me," Wilson said. "Critical situation, I can't have a play like that. I cannot drop the ball."

Saleh had a different take. 

"I haven't had a chance to talk to him yet, but I'm sure he's beating himself up over a play or two here or there, but he shouldn't," Saleh said. "There's nothing that he should be ashamed of."

Related Links

That one play was largely the bad and the ugly. The good was apparent through the majority of the preceding three quarters and change. And there was the second-half opening drive that was simply great.

Down, 17-2, Wilson drove Jets 62 yards and looked to have made a dazzling throw to Tyler Conklin for a touchdown. Alas, the low throw was dropped by Conklin on a diving attempt. New York settled for a field goal.

"I threw that one low to Conklin," Wilson said. "That should've been a touchdown. Not ending in a field goal. It's the little things that win games, and if you want to be great, you have to have those. And I need to be better on those."

However, before the half, Wilson connected with C.J. Uzomah for a 1-yard score.

Heading out of the locker room trailing, 20-12, Wilson led the Jets on a seven-play, 75-yard odyssey that was a portrait of the former No. 2 overall pick at his very best.

He was 5 for 5, including two tight window completions for a +44.1% completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats. He was cooking with gas and playing with confidence. The drive culminated with a 10-yard scoring hookup to Allen Lazard. A moment later, Wilson scrambled in for a diving two-point conversion. He was lifted up and into the air by a teammate. It was likely the Jets' finest moment since Week 1 after they rallied in the aftermath of Rodgers' tearing his Achilles.

Two punts and the aforementioned fumble followed, though.

"I felt like (offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) did an unbelievable job today mixing it up and taking shots and spreading it around," Wilson said. "I thought he was keeping them on their toes. I thought we had a good plan, I thought I was seeing it really well. I would say we need to keep building on this, but I need to be better with the details."

New York sits at 1-3. That's the harsh reality of it all.

Still, Wilson was slinging it on Sunday. This isn't his first good game, but it was his first in a long time and at least temporarily rewarded Saleh's undying confidence in him.

Perhaps there was a silver lining for Gang Green. Perhaps not.

"You can always take positives out of any situation," Saleh said. "No moral victories, but would have liked to have seen if we could have pulled that one off on that last drive."

Nevertheless, Wilson definitely walked away having earned his opponents' respect, including his counterpart on Sunday, the reigning Associated Press NFL Player of the Year.

Said Mahomes to Melissa Stark at the end of the NBC broadcast: "He played his ass off."

Related Content

news

Justin Herbert leads Chargers win despite suffering 'flesh wound' on left hand

With his left, non-throwing hand bandaged, Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, highlighted by a 51-yard completion to Josh Palmer that clinched the victory.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick suffers largest defeat of career in loss to Cowboys; Mac Jones to remain starting QB

The Patriots lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on Sunday, a game that featured the largest deficit of Bill Belichick's head-coaching career and another subpar performance from QB Mac Jones.
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reaches 200 career TD passes faster than any QB in history

Patrick Mahomes connected with Noah Gray for a 34-yard touchdown Sunday night against the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's landmark 200th career touchdown pass -- a feat he accomplished faster than any player in history. 
news

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack notches six sacks, finishes one shy of record

Khalil Mack recorded a mind-spinning six sacks in the Chargers' 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is just one less than late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas' all-time single-game record of seven. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks face the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."
news

Head coach Matt Eberflus after Bears blow 21-point lead: 'When you're 0-4, no one's done the job well enough'

Despite holding a three-touchdown lead after almost three quarters, the Bears lost to the previously winless Denver Broncos, 31-28, on Sunday to fall to 0-4 for the first since in 23 years.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on adjustments after loss to Texans: 'Hell yeah, we've got to make some changes'

The Pittsburgh Steelers found it impossible to generate anything of significance against the Houston Texans' bottom-10-ranked scoring defense, getting shut out of the end zone in a runaway 30-6 defeat in which the defense, for once, looked similarly lifeless.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in loss to Texans, will need to be evaluated 

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as he deals with a right shoulder injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ will start.