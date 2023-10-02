Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reaches 200 career TD passes faster than any QB in history

The Chiefs' Sunday night showdown with the New York Jets was Mahomes' 84th career game. He broke the previous standard set by Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who reached 200 TD passes in 89 games. Mahomes now stands above a who's who of elite Hall of Famers, with Aaron Rodgers, who's currently on the Jets' injured reserve list, having reached 200 TDs in 99 career games, while Peyton Manning achieved the feat in 106 games and Brett Favre did it in 107.