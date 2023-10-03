Head coach Brian Daboll on Giants' latest blowout loss: 'I'd be upset too if I was a fan' 

Tight end Darren Waller would agree that the entire offense was lost in the woods.

"The offense is just not good enough in all facets," he said. "I don't even have anything to really say. It's just not good enough."

The Giants became the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to have three or fewer total pts in their first two home games of a season, joining the 1980 Washington, 1977 Tampa Bay, and 1975 San Diego teams (all missed playoffs).

"Yeah, it could definitely go sideways," Giants safety Xavier McKinney said after the game. "I've been a part of a team where it has gone sideways. I do understand this league, it's tough and you've got to be able to respond quickly or it could go south, but like I've said from the beginning, I believe in the guys that we've got in this locker room, I believe in the coaches that we have and at the end of the day, we've just got to play better, we've got to play more complementary football and that's what it is."

Things get no easier for Big Blue, with games against the Miami Dolphins (3-1) and Buffalo Bills (3-1) in another prime-time tilt on tap.