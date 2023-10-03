Seahawks tie franchise record with 11 sacks in blowout win over Giants

"This was a great night for (defensive coordinator) Clint (Hurtt) and the guys on defense," Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. "The mixes and the changeups, the variety of ways that we came after them, we used everybody on the field just about, hitting the calls at the right time so the guys could create some explosive plays out of it. You've got to give Clint a ton of credit. Pass rush isn't just the guys up front; everybody contributes to it. Coverage, and that's where the backers play a role as well, and it was a great illustration of that tonight."