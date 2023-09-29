Around the NFL

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Published: Sep 29, 2023 at 05:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Chargers recorded their first win of 2023 without ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿'s help last weekend. They might need to do it again Sunday.

Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report.

It's one of an abundance of Los Angeles injury concerns heading into Sunday: safety ﻿Derwin James﻿ (hamstring) is doubtful to play and outside linebacker ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ (hamstring/toe) is questionable. The team is also expected to place center ﻿Corey Linsley﻿, who has been ruled out, on injured reserve Saturday due to a non-emergent, heart-related medical issue, NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported.

Related Links

Ekeler was limited in every practice during the week while he attempts to progress toward a healthy return following two weeks spent inactive due to injury. In his absence, the Chargers have attempted to rely on ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿, but have largely abandoned an ineffective rushing attack in favor of the pass.

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ led the Chargers to a comeback win over the Vikings in a thrilling affair in Minneapolis last weekend, finding a way to throw Los Angeles to victory without Ekeler available to balance the Chargers' offensive attack.

Linsley's absence will likely make more of a long-term impact. The center appeared in 16 games in 2021, 14 contests in 2022, and had played in all three games leading up to Week 4 in 2023. An All-Pro in 2020 and Pro Bowler in 2021, Linsley is expected to be replaced by six-year veteran ﻿Will Clapp﻿.

Related Content

news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.
news

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Ravens on Sunday

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s status for a key divisional game is up in the air entering the weekend. Watson is questionable to play in Cleveland's Week 4 game against the Ravens due to a shoulder injury.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo questionable for Sunday, remains in concussion protocol 

Raiders quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Sunday against the Chargers remains in limbo heading into the weekend. Despite getting in a limited session on Thursday, the quarterback remains in concussion protocol.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will play vs. Rams

﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ will be back in the saddle Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Los Angeles Rams. Richardson cleared concussion protocol Friday and will start Week 4, coach Shane Steichen said.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) to start vs. Vikings 

Bryce Young, who missed Week 3 due to an ankle injury, will start at quarterback versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, head coach Frank Reich announced Friday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry: 'Rough' Week 3 performance added 'a little more fuel' going into Bengals game

Derrick Henry is coming off one of the worst performances of his career last week against Cleveland, an 11-carry, 20-yard performance in the 27-3 loss. The dismal outing has Henry geared up to face the other Ohio team, Cincinnati, on Sunday, saying "Did last weekend add a little more fuel? Definitely."