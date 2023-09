Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Ekeler was limited in every practice during the week while he attempts to progress toward a healthy return following two weeks spent inactive due to injury. In his absence, the Chargers have attempted to rely on Joshua Kelley, but have largely abandoned an ineffective rushing attack in favor of the pass.

Justin Herbert led the Chargers to a comeback win over the Vikings in a thrilling affair in Minneapolis last weekend, finding a way to throw Los Angeles to victory without Ekeler available to balance the Chargers' offensive attack.