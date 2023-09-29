Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Ekeler was limited in every practice during the week while he attempts to progress toward a healthy return following two weeks spent inactive due to injury. In his absence, the Chargers have attempted to rely on ﻿Joshua Kelley﻿, but have largely abandoned an ineffective rushing attack in favor of the pass.

﻿Justin Herbert﻿ led the Chargers to a comeback win over the Vikings in a thrilling affair in Minneapolis last weekend, finding a way to throw Los Angeles to victory without Ekeler available to balance the Chargers' offensive attack.