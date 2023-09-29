Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo still in concussion protocol ahead of Chargers game

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's status for Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers remains in limbo heading into the weekend.
Despite getting in a limited session on Thursday, the quarterback remains in concussion protocol, coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday.
"He'll be out there again today," McDaniels said. "Again, we're at the mercy of the testing and all the rest of it. He'll go through the normal set of tests. We'll see if he clears."
Garoppolo participated in every offensive snap in Vegas' Week 3 loss to Pittsburgh. Only after the game did the QB exhibit concussion symptoms, prompting the Raiders to evaluate and ultimately place him in protocol.
It's not unusual for a player in protocol to participate in practices on a limited basis. However, Garoppolo must pass each stage of concussion protocol -- including evaluation from an independent neurologist -- to be cleared for game action.
Heretofore, McDaniels has been mum on whether it would be Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell under center if Garoppolo doesn't clear concussion protocol. The coach is probably hoping he doesn't have to choose.