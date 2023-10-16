Falcons head coach Arthur Smith following loss: 'We've turned the ball over too much lately'

The Week 6 miscues -- including an early turnover on downs near midfield and poor punt coverage -- led to short-yardage situations each time the Commanders scored. Washington's three TD drives went for a combined 85 yards (28.34 yards per drive).

The Falcons' end-of-game play on offense consisted of horrific execution. Trailing by eight late, Atlanta drove to the 2-yard-line before taking an egregious delay of game penalty. On the ensuing play, Ridder seemed to panic on a woefully underthrown ball to ﻿Drake London﻿ – Smith called it "miscommunication" -- that was picked off.

Then, after the defense got two more stops (they allowed just 16 fourth-quarter yards to Washington), Smith's club had another shot to tie the game. Yet, inexplicably, the Falcons were forced to burn their final timeout with the clock stopped at 0:31 to avoid another delay. On the next pass, Ridder threw his third INT, sealing the loss.

"Sometimes it's a snowball effect. You're moving a guy around here, there. They sound like excuses, but that's what happened," Smith said. "We've all got to be better. It's always going to start with me. It hasn't been an issue, but it was (Sunday). You have to acknowledge that. And it's a tough pill to swallow."