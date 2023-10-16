Around the NFL

Browns' defense shows why it's 'best in the world' in win over 49ers

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 08:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns gave up one long touchdown drive to open the game against the San Francisco 49ers, then essentially slammed the door shut en route to a 19-17 victory over the previously undefeated Niners.

"We say it all the time. We're the best in the world, as a defense and particularly as a secondary," Browns corner Greg Newsome II said after the victory, via the official team transcript.

The 49ers zoomed down the field, going 84 yards on five plays for an opening-drive touchdown, aided by 30 yards in Cleveland penalties. The Browns held San Francisco to 10 points and 161 yards of offense the rest of the way.

"We just came to the sideline (coach Jim) Schwartz was like, 'That's their only one,'" Newsome said of the first drive. "Everyone just started doing their job, what we do every day at practice. They didn't give us anything new. They are a team that is going to stick to what they do. We just did our job, and we were successful."

Related Links

On the following 12 drives, the Browns D forced four 3-and-outs, a 4-and-missed FG (following an offensive interception), and picked off Brock Purdy for the QB's first INT of the season.

The Browns held San Francisco to 215 total yards of offense, the fewest by the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan, and broke their streak of at least 30-point outputs at eight.

"That's that swagger. That's that swagger that Jim has brought and helped bring out of us," Myles Garrett said. "Not just on the defensive end, but all throughout the team and that kind of confidence we exuded it all through the week. I think you all just seeing the beginning of it and just starting to take notice. But we always bring that type of energy, and no matter who's on the field, we know we can bang with anybody."

Browns' new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, has long had Shanahan's number. The DC is now 8-1 against a Kyle Shanahan-led offense (only win was as OC in Houston versus Schwartz's Titans in 2008, a 13-12 victory). In nine games, Schwartz's defenses have held Shanahan's offenses to 15.8 points per game, 319.4 total yards per tilt, 28.3 on third downs and 2.0 turnovers per contest.

Sunday, his defense was able to rattle Purdy enough to get some mistakes from the young QB. The Niners QB finished 12 of 27 for 125 yards with a TD, an INT, and took three sacks.

Yes, the Niners saw a host of playmakers go down Sunday, including Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. Still, it's not as if the Browns were playing with a stacked deck, given a practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker was under center (threw two INTs, including one that led to an 8-yard TD).

The Browns also got bailed out by rookie Jake Moody botching a 41-yard field goal that would have won the game for San Francisco after the defense allowed San Francisco to drive into range on the last possession. But sandwiched between the first and final drives, Cleveland's defense commanded the contest.

"We know who we are," Garrett said. "We made a statement to everyone else, but to us, we knew what we had in our building in our room and continued to just play the game that we know we can play. These guys are very confident, and rightfully so. And we're going to continue to ball."

Related Content

news

Bills survive another slow start, scare from Giants on last-second pass breakup in end zone

The Bills played without a lead for the first 56 minutes of Sunday Night Football. They almost lost it on the final play of their 14-9 win over the Giants.
news

Jets earn first-ever win over Eagles, leave Jalen Hurts latest QB 'embarrassed' by defense

After a surprising, come-from-behind 20-14 victory over the previously Philadelphia Eagles -- their first-ever win in 13 tries over their NFC neighbors to the south -- the Jets are entering their bye at 3-3.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) active vs. Bills

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for the Giants' Sunday night clash with the host Buffalo Bills despite dealing with a high ankle sprain.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was transported to a hospital after suffering a back injury during Sunday's 21-17 win over the New England Patriots.
news

Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns

The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game on Sunday. Niners running back Christian McCaffrey exited their 19-17 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in the second half with an oblique injury and did not return.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields suffers dislocated thumb on right hand in loss to Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ was ruled out of Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings with an injury to his throwing hand. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 6 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leaves Week 6 loss with ankle injury 

Tennessee Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ left for the locker room with an ankle injury and was replaced in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens by ﻿Malik Willis﻿. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Cowboys-Chargers on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football."
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) to be re-evaluated after four weeks

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the plan is to re-evaluate Jefferson's hamstring injury after four games but there is optimism that he will be back soon thereafter.