NFL+: The Insiders

Panthers' future will be guided by how QB Bryce Young, offense develops under Frank Reich

Published: Oct 15, 2023 at 06:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

As the Panthers have gotten off to a 0-5 start, they've also dealt with a slew of injuries and a national conversation about topics that arose during a recent news conference from head coach Frank Reich.

Last week, Carolina made a major alteration to its offense ahead of its Week 5 game against the Lions, simplifying the verbiage and minimizing Bryce Young's pre-snap responsibilities. Play-calling duties will remain Reich's responsibility, however, as the Panthers enter a crucial stretch of games.

Related Links

After all, the future of Reich and his coaching staff is tied to how those changes work and the improvement shown by their No. 1 overall pick. With so much invested in the Alabama star -- not only a top pick but also one acquired through a trade involving multiple first-rounders -- a staff deemed to be QB-friendly must now get the most out of Young. The coaches are well aware of this, based on conversations with those involved.

With the Texans' C.J. Stroud thriving early on and Colts' Anthony Richardson showing immense promise despite his injuries, Young's start has been more uneven. Young's passer rating is just 77.0, with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

The early thought is that Young was given too much to begin the season; too much at the line, too many checks, too much responsibility. Even all-time great QBs like Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman struggled as rookies, likely taking on more than they were ready for. With Young, that could have led the known-to-be fast processor to play slower than the team would've expected.

So last week, with his pre-snap work stripped down, Young was better, and the improvement was clear as he threw for a season-high 247 yards with three touchdown passes against the Lions. The hope is that continues. While Reich has discussed eventually handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, he's adapted the way he's called plays for his rookie QB. It going better last week was a huge positive.

It will be tough sledding for the Panthers today against the Dolphins, especially without running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) and safeties Xavier Woods (hamstring) and Vonn Bell (quad), among others. After a Week 7 bye, Carolina will then host the Texans and Colts before going on the road to face Chicago, all of which could be considered winnable games.

Reich also made some news this past week by openly discussing the role of Panthers owner David Tepper and the weekly meetings they have during the season.

Reich said that while it's been a positive experience, "It hasn't been fun, it's not fun. Those meetings, I wouldn't characterize them as fun meetings." It was the kind of admission few coaches would openly make.

In his business life and his NFL life, Tepper is a manager. He allows his people to work, only stepping in when he feels he needs to. Perhaps the time was right for the league's only winless team.

In truth, any meetings for an 0-5 squad aren't fun. The reality is, this is an organization that was convicted on taking Young No. 1 overall, from the scouts to the coaches to the owner. In time, that conviction could be proven right.

But it's clear improvement must come from all parties.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones expected to be on short leash Sunday vs. Raiders

Patriots coaches have stood by starting QB Mac Jones, supporting him despite his struggles on the field the past two weeks, but that could change with a bad start on Sunday against Las Vegas, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Colts QB Anthony Richardson is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery with the hope of ensuring a full recovery of his damaged AC joint.
news

Frank Clark could be another Broncos pass rusher traded after Randy Gregory's departure

The Broncos moved on from a high-priced pass rusher this week, saying goodbye to Randy Gregory and sending him to the 49ers. He may not be the only Denver pass rusher headed out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Job statuses for Steelers OC Matt Canada, Saints OC Pete Carmichael in focus following slow starts

Steelers OC Matt Canada and Saints OC Pete Carmichael have received the support of their head coaches publicly, but their seats could get hot if the offensive production doesn't improve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Former Chargers CB J.C. Jackson refused to enter Week 4 game vs. Raiders prior to trade to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that former Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson refused to enter L.A.'s Week 4 win over the Raiders.
news

Panthers in trade market for starting wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers have made trade calls to several teams about potentially acquiring a starting wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears WR Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Colts to open practice window for RB Jonathan Taylor; no recent trade talks

The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for running back Jonathan Taylor, whose surgically repaired ankle is fully healthy after a stint on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Raiders to start rookie QB Aidan O'Connell over Brian Hoyer with Jimmy Garoppolo out

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell is expected to start in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus after tumultuous week: 'When you have adversity, we pull together'

After a tumultuous week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus lauded his players for how they handled it all and sounded a hopeful tone that this would end up being a galvanizing moment for the team, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb's MRI reveals optimism on knee injury

After a battery of tests throughout the week, the Browns RB Nick Chubb's knee injury is far more optimistic than initially believes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.