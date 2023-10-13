Brock Purdy looks like true franchise quarterback for 49ers; Bill Belichick on borrowed time with Patriots?

All good things come to an end, and from the outside looking in, it sure seems like the end is near for the Bill Belichick era in New England. Despite winning six Super Bowls and 17 division titles during one of the greatest runs in NFL history, the second-winningest head coach ever could be headed to the unemployment line at the end of the 2023 season.

It's a possibility that I pondered in this space back in July, just a few months after some eyebrow-raising comments from Robert Kraft. At the Annual League Meeting in March, the Patriots owner was asked whether Belichick's job could be in jeopardy with another losing season -- or if the coach would comfortably remain in New England to break Don Shula's all-time record of 347 Ws, no matter what. Kraft's response was telling.

"Look, I'd like him to break Don Shula's record, but I'm not looking for any of our players to get great stats," Kraft said. "We're about winning, and doing whatever we can to win. And that's what our focus is now. And I -- it's very important to me that we make the playoffs, and that's what I hope happens next year."

If those particular words did not put the grizzled head coach on notice, how about these ones from the same media scrum?

"Look, I think Bill is exceptional at what he does. And I've given him the freedom to make the choices and do the things that need to be done," Kraft said. "His football intellect and knowledge is unparalleled, from what I've seen, and when you talk to him, the small things analytically that he looks at. But in the end, this is a business. You either execute and win, or you don't. That's where we're at."