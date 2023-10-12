As Jakobi Meyers prepares to face Patriots, exploring what it can take to move past viral mistakes

Kendrick Bourne took a deep breath last month as he began telling me about the 2022 Patriots season -- part of what he called the hardest year of his life.

Bourne said his own mental, emotional and physical struggles helped lead to a significant dip in production from what was a career-best 2021 season. New England also introduced a new offensive coaching staff, and Bourne says he was one of the Patriots players who struggled with the transition.

Ultimately, the Pats' offense disappointed, finishing 26th in total yards -- only the second time New England has finished outside the top 25 since Bill Belichick became head coach in 2000.

"The decision to go with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading the offense was questionable at the beginning. But it's hard as players; we don't call the shots. The whole group, we didn't mesh," Bourne said. "There wasn't a lot of discipline. We were one-dimensional, with few ways to confuse defenses. We didn't have a good scheme or variety. We should've been better. It was the coaches and players.

"That Raiders play you're talking about exemplified our 2022 season. It was a disastrous struggle. But how we reacted to it also exemplified our brotherhood."

Meyers had tears in his eyes and a red face as he spoke with reporters in the locker room after his shocking December lateral decision. He said he was "trying to do too much, trying to be a hero," despite a clear instruction in the huddle to run the ball, go down and get ready for overtime. Meyers deflected questions about Stevenson, who made a mistake with the initial pitch to him, and put it all on himself.

"That was a humbling experience as a man, as a football player, that was just tough," Meyers told reporters in March. "I knew what it meant to the team that I was on at the time, so it really hurt me. Because like I said, family is really big for me.

"When I went through it, in the moment, my heart was broken, you know. But days after, just seeing how guys kind of rallied around me, it built me up as a person."

As Bourne tells it, Meyers' second family stepped up. Several Patriots teammates, including Bourne, immediately became his support system, shielding him from criticism and giving constant encouragement.

A few gave a hug. Others offered advice. And many just simply told him: We got you; it's not all on you.

"If we make a field goal, no Jakobi lateral. If 'Mondre doesn't pitch the ball, Jakobi doesn't make his throw. If we were pointing fingers, maybe he can't move on," said Bourne, who leads the 2023 Patriots in receiving yards. "Some players may never move on from that situation. I've gone through my personal and team struggles. Players stick together.

"We're on our phones. We see all the negativity. The way we cope with it is sticking together. We can't let one play break us."