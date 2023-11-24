Seahawks QB Geno Smith denies bruised elbow factored into offensive struggles in loss to 49ers

So if the elbow Smith injured in Week 11's loss to L.A. wasn't the cause of an inefficient offense that generated one first down on its first five possessions, failing to get moving until down big in the second half, what was the cause?

"I still believe in the guys that we have," Smith said. "Still believe in our coaches. Still believe in the players. I think it's been a tough stretch for us, but I believe things will turn around. What we have to do is continue to work hard, if not work harder. There is no excuse for it. There are no words that I can say that will make it better. What needs to be done is we need to work harder. We need to find a way. We got a lot of talent. We got a lot of good players on this offense. We got the right coaches. So we got to believe, continue to stay consistent in our work, and then we just got to work harder and find a way."