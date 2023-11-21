NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Mark Andrews is undergoing surgery on his ankle on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Although Andrews is likely out for the year, there is a chance he could return if Baltimore makes a deep playoff run.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB John Kelly (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- S Rodney McLeod (biceps) was placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Shaquille Leonard was waived after three All-Pro seasons and six years with the club.
OTHER NEWS
- HC Bill Belichick declined to announce a starting QB for Sunday's game against the Giants.
SIGNINGS
- QB Trevor Siemian was signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
- CB Craig James (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OT Mekhi Becton (ankle) will participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, per head coach Robert Saleh.
SIGNINGS
- DB Henry Black (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Tyler Murray (from practice squad)
FIRINGS
- The Steelers fired OC Matt Canada, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is expected to take over as interim OC and QB coach Mike Sullivan will handle play-calling duties. Head coach Mike Tomlin has since confirmed Faulkner and Sullivan's roles.