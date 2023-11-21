News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 21

Nov 21, 2023
  • TE Mark Andrews is undergoing surgery on his ankle on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. Although Andrews is likely out for the year, there is a chance he could return if Baltimore makes a deep playoff run.
  • HC Bill Belichick declined to announce a starting QB for Sunday's game against the Giants.
  • OT ﻿Mekhi Becton﻿ (ankle) will participate in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, per head coach Robert Saleh.
  • The Steelers fired OC Matt Canada, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is expected to take over as interim OC and QB coach Mike Sullivan will handle play-calling duties. Head coach Mike Tomlin has since confirmed Faulkner and Sullivan's roles.

