Saints place WR Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve 

Michael Thomas' injury woes aren't behind him.

The New Orleans Saints' three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Pelissero added that the Saints also signed Marquez Callaway to their practice squad.

Thomas has played in just 10 of a possible 40 games over the previous three seasons and will now miss at least the next four games of the 2023 season for the first-place Saints.

Hamstring and ankle issues caused him to miss time in 2020 before he missed the duration of the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. In 2022, Thomas played in only three games thanks to more hamstring issues and a pedal toe dislocation.

This season, Thomas has played in 10 games for the Saints with seven starts, 39 receptions, 448 yards and one touchdown, having ceded his No. 1 WR status to Chris Olave.