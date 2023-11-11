Around the NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

Published: Nov 11, 2023 at 03:18 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday evening in Kenner, Louisiana and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief, the Kenner Police Department confirmed to NFL Media.

Thomas' arrest came at approximately 7 p.m. ET following a confrontation with a construction worker who was working on a house being built in the same neighborhood as Thomas, according to Kenner police Lt. Mark McCormick.

"The victim stated that Thomas began yelling at him about parking in front of his house and verbally threatened to harm him," McCormick announced in a press release. "The victim began recording the incident, which upset Thomas, who then picked up a brick and threw it at the windshield of the truck, causing little if any damage. Thomas then walked up to the victim, knocked the phone from his hands, shoved him and told him he did not want to be recorded."

Thomas, 30, was cooperative during the police's investigation and arrested without incident, per McCormick. He was released at approximately 10 p.m. ET.

The charges of simple battery and criminal mischief are misdemeanors.

The Saints issued the following statement to NFL.com upon Thomas' arrest: "We are aware of the incident and are gathering information."

Thomas was drafted by New Orleans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has 564 career receptions for 6,560 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Saints. He has played in all nine of the team's games this season after making just 10 appearances across the previous three years due to injuries.

He currently has 439 receiving yards and one touchdown on 38 receptions in 2023.

The Saints play the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

