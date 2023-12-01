Browns QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Rams; Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion) ruled out

Joe Flacco's 2023 season debut will be as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback on Sunday.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out for Week 13 due to a concussion, ushering Flacco into the starting role for the Browns against the host Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Friday.

Flacco, a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who will start for the fourth team in his career, will likewise be the fourth starting QB of the season for the Browns.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season with a shoulder injury, Cleveland has also started PJ Walker, who will back up Flacco, and the rookie Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson was concussed in the second half of the Browns' Week 12 defeat against the Denver Broncos. He didn't practice this week, while Flacco, who was signed less than two weeks ago, took on the starter's share of snaps.

Flacco's last start -- and game action -- came in Week 18 of last season when he and the New York Jets lost to the Miami Dolphins, 11-6. Consequently, Flacco's last win as a starter was last season against the Browns, leading the Jets to a chaotic 31-30 comeback win in Week 2. One of his Jets teammates was wide receiver Elijah Moore, who's now the Browns' No. 2 receiver.

The 38-year-old Flacco will begin the 16th season of his career, which was highlighted by 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens that included a Super Bowl XLVII win in which he was named MVP. Flacco was with the Denver Broncos in 2019 and the Jets from 2020 until last year.

Now, he's set to start his gamedays with the Browns.