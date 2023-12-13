Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

In Sunday's loss, Adams caught 7 of 10 targets for 53 yards. It marked his eighth game of the season with fewer than 75 yards, and he has generated just one tilt of 100-plus yards through 13 contests.

The Raiders' play under Antonio Pierce has clearly been more intense, and they've been mostly competitive. But after three straight losses, it's clear the roster has a long way to go to contend with perennial playoff teams.

Sunday's dismal offensive output might have ended the discussion that Aidan O'Connell could be the Raiders' long-term quarterback solution. The fourth-round rookie has shown brief flashes, but as defenses get more film on his tendencies, he's begun to look like a fourth-round rookie -- missing reads, getting flustered by muddy pockets, and throwing some wayward balls when fooled by the defense.