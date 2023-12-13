Around the NFL

Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Published: Dec 13, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders' 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings brought Davante Adams back to the frustrating levels he'd displayed before the firing of Josh McDaniels.

The star receiver was clearly perturbed following the offensive struggle-fest that occurred Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

"You want to be a part of history," Adams said. "But never that type."

The Vikings and Raiders went three quarters without scoring a point. Minnesota kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:57 left in the game, the second-most time that has elapsed before the first score in a game since 1966, including playoffs, per NFL Research.

"I mean, it's embarrassing, too," Adams said, via ESPN. "Not that that's the main thing that drives it, but you walk off that field and you've got a lot of fans that pay their money to come to see you play and you go up and put up a goose egg. It almost looked worse that they only scored three [points], too.

"You've seen plenty of teams win, 20, 22-0, whatever, but when the other team wins by three and they only score three, it just looks horrible. So, hopefully we don't make any more history like that on this side."

In Sunday's loss, Adams caught 7 of 10 targets for 53 yards. It marked his eighth game of the season with fewer than 75 yards, and he has generated just one tilt of 100-plus yards through 13 contests.

The Raiders' play under Antonio Pierce has clearly been more intense, and they've been mostly competitive. But after three straight losses, it's clear the roster has a long way to go to contend with perennial playoff teams.

Sunday's dismal offensive output might have ended the discussion that Aidan O'Connell could be the Raiders' long-term quarterback solution. The fourth-round rookie has shown brief flashes, but as defenses get more film on his tendencies, he's begun to look like a fourth-round rookie -- missing reads, getting flustered by muddy pockets, and throwing some wayward balls when fooled by the defense.

The Vikings D under Brian Flores can make life miserable on veteran QBs, so perhaps O'Connell will get a pass for his Sunday struggles. Pierce has yet to announce whether the rookie will remain the starter for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but O'Connell taking the podium on Tuesday passively indicates he'll be in the saddle on a short week. If he flounders against a Chargers D that he took seven sacks against in Week 4, it could be curtains for the young signal-caller.

