Bill Belichick's fate not yet decided, could hinge on how Patriots finish 2023 season

Belichick, who signed a lucrative new contract prior to the season that locks him up beyond 2023, was asked this week about a report from NBC Boston that his future was decided after their loss to the Colts in Germany.

"Yeah, getting ready for Kansas City," Belichick said. "That's what I'm doing."

There are endless options for how this plays out in New England, according to sources.

Firing Belichick outright appears to be the least likely. A potential mutual parting would be an option. The Patriots could also hope to receive compensation from another interested team in exchange for the rights to Belichick, but the coach would have to be on board with whatever options there are. Or, Belichick could stay for the 2024 season.

Sources say Belichick has not changed the way he is with players, coaches or executives, never discussing himself and preparing for this year and next year as he always does. That should come as no surprise. But it also offers no hints of what's to come.

During the Annual League Meeting back in March, Kraft ramped up playoff expectations for an organization that has only been there once since the 2019 season -- Tom Brady's last in New England. Kraft said at the time that he still believes in Belichick.

"We're about winning and doing whatever we can to win," Kraft said in March. "That's what our focus is now. It's very important to me that we make the playoffs. That's what I hope happens next year."

Instead, it's been the organization's worst season since at least 2000. The team was eliminated from the playoffs on Dec. 10, the earliest they've ever been during Belichick's tenure. They've had injuries to many of their best players. They also benched starting quarterback Mac Jones amid the worst season of his young career.

All of that has led to nonstop speculation about the future of arguably the greatest coach of all time. Their win last week on a short week on the road against the Steelers, was a perfect example of how winning can change things. It left everyone a good mood.