Baker Mayfield propels 'underdog' Buccaneers to Divisional Round with win over Eagles: 'It's always fun to be counted out'

Mayfield has played superbly, spreading the ball around, making heady throws, and showing toughness and smarts when the play breaks down. The head-spinning decisions when pressure arrives haven't completely dissipated, but the QB has grown leaps and bounds from where he was in that regard.

The Cleveland Browns gave up on him, things went disastrously in Carolina, and he joined his fourth team in three campaigns. Mayfield suddenly morphing into a difference-making QB wasn't discussed in the preseason script-writing powwow. Yet, here we are.

"It's always fun to be counted out," Mayfield said Monday. "Obviously, I'm pretty comfortable in it, but our team has completely embraced that."

Bowles, the Bucs, and Mayfield have embraced the us-against-the-world mentality. The concoction of Bowles' unrelenting blitzes on defense and Mayfield's pivotal throws have the Bucs headed to the Divisional Round to face the Detroit Lions.

After Brady's exit, few expected Tampa to be in this spot so soon.

"There's something about whether it's you're an underdog or a road game, just having your backs against the wall and knowing it's just your team versus everybody else when you're counted out, and it's always fun to be in that role," Mayfield said.

Tampa entered the postseason winning five of its final six games to swipe the NFC South, but the Bucs weren't playing their best ball. In Week 17, they sleepwalked to a home loss versus New Orleans, and in Week 18 against a two-win Panthers club, Mayfield and the offense put up three field goals in a 9-0 win.

The QB was banged up, spending the week working with a personal trainer to stretch his rib cage to promote healing following a late-season injury.

"I don't know the science," Mayfield said of the treatment with a laugh. "I just let him do the work. I'm a glutton for punishment. It's not fun, but it's worth it."

Mayfield is playing the best football of his career heading to the Divisional Round, joining three other QBs all with underdog stories of their own.

The Bucs have embraced their dark horse mentality. Ignored before the season; doubted after a midseason collapse saw them at 4-7; questioned entering the Wild Card round. Bowles' club answered the bell each time. Now, a trip to Motown awaits with another chance to silence the doubters.