 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Baker Mayfield on win: I woke up feeling dangerous

Published: Nov 12, 2018 at 12:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

*(Top Gun scene: Locker room of Naval Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar.) *

Iceman: You two really are cowboys.
Maverick: What's your problem, Kazansky?
Iceman: You're everyone's problem. That's because every time you go up in the air, you're unsafe. I don't like you because you're dangerous.
Maverick: That's right! Ice... man. I am dangerous.

Like Maverick, young gun Baker Mayfield can admit to being dangerous.

The type of dangerous that topples opponents. The type of dangerous that breathes fear into the marrow of adversaries. The type of dangerous that can't be contained when it's clicking. The type of dangerous that produces results like Sunday's 28-16 win in which he tossed three touchdowns, completed all but three passes, and finished with a 151.2 QB rating.

"I just woke up feeling real dangerous," Mayfield said chuckling after Sunday's victory, via Cleveland.com.

The rookie quarterback has had his bouts with growing pains this season, but put together a near flawless performance Sunday that had players and coaches alike glowing about the No. 1 overall pick.

"Baker was on fire today," defensive end Chris Smith said. "Like I tell him, he's not a rookie no more. He's got to lead this team, and that's what he's doing a good job of. As he goes, that's how we go. We're going to have his back as a defense, and he was on fire today."

The caveat for Mayfield's big day could be that he faced a sieve of an Atlanta Falcons defense. You can toss that qualification to the dogs.

The types of throws Mayfield made Sunday, with new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens dialing up creative plays, can be extrapolated and transferred. The pinpoint accuracy, ability to escape pressure, confidence in the pocket, are all signs that point to Mayfield's pure ability regardless of opponent.

"Them saying they trust me enough to let the ball go, I was brought here for a reason so just go do my thing," Mayfield said. "That obviously makes me feel comfortable when they say that."

It must make Cleveland comfortable that after years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years and years they finally found a quarterback who looks like the real deal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

After starting the season in a prove-it year for the Commanders and joining the NFC Champion 49ers at the trade deadline, Chase Young is ready to make the most of his Super Bowl opportunity at the end of a winding road.
news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not sound optimistic on Tuesday about Joe Thuney or Jerick McKinnon getting in practice reps ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again: 'That's the type of guy you want to be around'

Baker Mayfield made it known that who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next offensive coordinator was would be a factor in a potential return. Liam Coen is now officially the Bucs' new offensive coordinator and he made it known Mayfield would be a pleasure to coach again.
news

GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant 

The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. 