Saints expected to finalize deal with 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their next offensive coordinator

The New Orleans Saints are pillaging the NFC Champion 49ers for their new offensive coordinator.

The Saints are expected to finalize a deal after Super Bowl LVIII to hire San Francisco's passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak for the vacant role, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

New Orleans is expected to add Bears quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and longtime NFL offensive line coach John Benton to Kubiak's staff, Pelissero added.

The Saints fired long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael earlier this offseason.

Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak, spent one season as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021, replacing his father, after being promoted from QB coach (2019-2020).

The 36-year-old coach spent 2022 as the Denver Broncos' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Nathaniel Hackett -- Kubiak's second stint in Denver. After the Broncos' offense got off to a woeful start under Hackett, the coach relinquished play calling to Kubiak in mid-November.