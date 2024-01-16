Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

A vestige of the Sean Payton era, Carmichael had been with the Saints for the past 18 seasons, spending the last 15 as offensive coordinator. When Payton left the club following the 2021 season, Carmichael took over play-calling, with Allen -- promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach -- valuing consistency on the staff.

The Saints have struggled since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 campaign while dealing with quarterback turnover, from Jameis Winston to Andy Dalton to Derek Carr, with splashes of Taysom Hill. With Carmichael calling the plays the last two seasons, New Orleans never quite seemed to figure out what it wanted to be on offense, riding a roller-coaster of inconsistencies. It took until December for Carr and the offense to find any groove -- too little too late to make a postseason push.

Allen has been under fire, missing the playoffs for two straight seasons as the Saints have gone 16-18 under his leadership. But New Orleans elected to stick it out with the embattled head coach, who will change the offense entirely for the first time since 2006 when Payton arrived.