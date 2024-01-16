Around the NFL

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

Published: Jan 16, 2024 at 01:22 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints won't change head coaches, but Dennis Allen is shaking up his staff.

The Saints fired offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

The team later announced it parted ways with Carmichael, senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns.

Related Links

A vestige of the Sean Payton era, Carmichael had been with the Saints for the past 18 seasons, spending the last 15 as offensive coordinator. When Payton left the club following the 2021 season, Carmichael took over play-calling, with Allen -- promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach -- valuing consistency on the staff.

The Saints have struggled since Drew Brees retired after the 2020 campaign while dealing with quarterback turnover, from Jameis Winston to Andy Dalton to Derek Carr, with splashes of Taysom Hill. With Carmichael calling the plays the last two seasons, New Orleans never quite seemed to figure out what it wanted to be on offense, riding a roller-coaster of inconsistencies. It took until December for Carr and the offense to find any groove -- too little too late to make a postseason push. 

Allen has been under fire, missing the playoffs for two straight seasons as the Saints have gone 16-18 under his leadership. But New Orleans elected to stick it out with the embattled head coach, who will change the offense entirely for the first time since 2006 when Payton arrived.

In a pivotal 2024 for Allen and the Saints, the offseason begins with major coaching staff changes on the offensive side of the ball.

Related Content

news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Goal is to have QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami 'long-term'

The Miami Dolphins' swift playoff exit jumpstarted offseason questions swirling around the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former first-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option set to pay $23.171 million in 2024. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday that the club plans for Tagovailoa to be the QB "long-term."
news

Najee Harris: Steelers need to be 'more disciplined,' calls for 'in-house' changes in wake of playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday extended the Steelers' playoff drought to seven seasons without a postseason win, the longest by a Pittsburgh squad since 1970. Running back Najee Harris has been around for two of those playoff losses and couldn't bite his tongue following Monday's thrashing.
news

Baker Mayfield propels 'underdog' Buccaneers to Divisional Round with win over Eagles: 'It's always fun to be counted out'

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield played like he woke up feeling dangerous as the Bucs bludgeoned the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on Monday night.
news

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce retires after 13 seasons following wild-card loss to Buccaneers

After the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, center Jason Kelce announced he's retiring following his 13th season.
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: 'I'm thinking about the guys'

The Philadelphia Eagles completed their meltdown with a wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni chose to focus on what the loss means for his players rather than what it means for his future.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9, to advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
news

Bill Belichick takes first post-Patriots interview with Falcons 

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday night that they had officially interviewed former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for their vacant position.
news

Josh Allen's 52-yard touchdown run highlights four-TD night in Bills' wild-card win

The one-man roller coaster that is Josh Allen provided the Buffalo Bills their biggest high on Monday as his 52-yard touchdown run was the capper of a sterling four-touchdown performance that propelled his squad past the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-17.
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin exits postgame news conference after question about contract status

Following the Steelers' 31-17 wild-card defeat to the Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin abruptly exited his news conference after a reporter asked a question about his future in Pittsburgh.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Bills' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Bills held off the Pittsburgh Steelers to win, 31-17, Monday and advance to the AFC Divisional Round for a fourth straight year.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (ribs/ankle) active vs. Eagles for Monday night wild-card game

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wild-card contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.