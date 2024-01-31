Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews

Slowik had multiple interviews with NFL teams for head coaching jobs in the last few weeks. The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders hold the two remaining head-coaching openings. Slowik met with both teams for interviews this month.

The 36-year-old coordinator decided to stay put with the Texans after a 10-7 record and winning the AFC South title. Slowik, who was hired last offseason, commanded one of the league's most productive offenses.

Under Slowik's offense, quarterback C.J. Stroud had a stellar rookie campaign and is likely to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in this year's NFL Honors. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, finished the regular season throwing for 4,108 passing yards, 23 pass touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games.

In other Texans news, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson informed teams interested in hiring him as an offensive coordinator that he plans to return to Houston for the 2024 season, Rapoport added. Johnson conducted OC interviews with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.