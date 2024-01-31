Around the NFL

Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QBs coach Jerrod Johnson staying in Houston after taking interviews

Published: Jan 30, 2024 at 07:31 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Bobby Slowik is staying in Houston for at least another season.

The Texans offensive coordinator has agreed to stay in Houston for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

Sports Illustrated first reported the news.

Related Links

Slowik had multiple interviews with NFL teams for head coaching jobs in the last few weeks. The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders hold the two remaining head-coaching openings. Slowik met with both teams for interviews this month.

The 36-year-old coordinator decided to stay put with the Texans after a 10-7 record and winning the AFC South title. Slowik, who was hired last offseason, commanded one of the league's most productive offenses.

Under Slowik's offense, quarterback C.J. Stroud had a stellar rookie campaign and is likely to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year in this year's NFL Honors. Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft, finished the regular season throwing for 4,108 passing yards, 23 pass touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games.

In other Texans news, quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson informed teams interested in hiring him as an offensive coordinator that he plans to return to Houston for the 2024 season, Rapoport added. Johnson conducted OC interviews with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

With Slowik and Johnson staying in Houston, head coach DeMeco Ryans gets to run it back with the same offensive minds for at least another season.

Related Content

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 'all in' on 2024 season: 'Let's don't discount hanging around the rim'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with reporters on Tuesday from the Reese's Senior Bowl and discussed how his franchise will be "all in" on the 2024 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills promote LB coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator

Bills LBs coach Bobby Babich is being promoted as the team's new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Lions OC Ben Johnson informs Commanders, Seahawks he's staying in Detroit

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will remain in Detroit despite fielding interest for multiple head-coaching positions this hiring cycle, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Steelers hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as new offensive coordinator

The Steelers are hiring ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Chiefs to wear home red uniforms in Super Bowl LVIII; 49ers to wear white

The Super Bowl LVIII uniform matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms on Feb. 11 when they take on the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, who will wear their road whites.
news

Dan Campbell admits error on Lions' third-and-goal run, burnt timeout in final possession of loss to 49ers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his regret of calling a third-down run and burning a timeout thereafter in Detroit's final possession versus the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: WR Kadarius Toney's injury 'not made up by any means'

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid rejected the notion that the club provided erroneous injury information regarding wideout Kadarius Toney ahead of the AFC Championship win over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

WR Odell Beckham Jr. on season with Ravens: 'I know that I can still play football'

Odell Beckham Jr. heads back to the free-agent market after his first season in Baltimore ended Sunday, but the 31-year-old said his biggest accomplishment was showing he still has it. 
news

Falcons hire Jimmy Lake as defensive coordinator, retain Marquice Williams as special teams coordinator

The team announced Monday the hiring of Rams assistant head coach Jimmy Lake as their new defensive coordinator, and also confirmed that special teams coordinator Marquice Williams would retain his current role in the new head coach Raheem Morris' coaching staff.
news

Chargers expected to hire Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as new general manager

The Chargers are expected to hire Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz as their new general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.