 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

Published: Feb 01, 2024 at 07:01 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Rams have their Raheem Morris replacement.

Los Angeles is planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to its defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.

Shula, the grandson of legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula, also interviewed for Miami's DC position on Thursday. Rather than follow in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame grandfather, though, he'll be paving his own way with the Rams.

Shula has been in L.A. with Sean McVay since the start of the head coach's tenure in 2017, starting as the team's assistant linebackers coach and working his way up the ladder.

Related Links

Before that, he spent two seasons as the Chargers' defensive quality control coach, and his lone year as a defensive coordinator was spent in the college ranks, at John Carroll University in 2014.

As Shula takes over Los Angeles' defense, there's room for improvement as a whole.

In 2023, the Rams ranked 19th in points and 20th in yards, similar to their 21st and 19th ranking, respectively, the year before, and a steep decline from 2020, when the team finished with the league's top defense in both categories.

Aaron Donald is sure to make any DC's job easier, but with a prior focus on the middle and back end of the Rams' defense, Shula will also be counting on players like Ernest Jones and Jordan Fuller -- if the pending free agent stays with the team -- to pave a better future.

Should Shula and the defense up their level of contribution to match McVay's oft-stellar offense, the Rams could soon make a trip beyond the wild-card round that tripped them up this season.

Related Content

news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on return to the NFL: 'I want another shot to be simply known as world champions'

Thursday marked the official beginning of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, and speaking to the media for the first time since his hiring was announced last week, Harbaugh wasted no time in making it clear that he came back to the NFL to win Super Bowls, and that he thinks the Chargers are the team to do it with.
news

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

Alex Van Pelt is being hired as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. 
news

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald to call defensive plays, notes 'different personality' from Pete Carroll

Mike Macdonald was introduced as the new Seahawks head coach on Thursday, and he noted that he isn't trying to replicate Pete Carroll's era in Seattle.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens promote inside LBs coach Zach Orr to defensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens promoted inside LBs coach Zach Orr, a former Ravens linebacker, to defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
news

New Panthers HC Dave Canales: We're going to become what Bryce Young is great at

New Panthers head coach Dave Canales met with the media on Thursday and one of the prospects was his plans for former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
news

Commanders set to hire Cowboys DC Dan Quinn as new head coach

The Washington Commanders are set to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.
news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown backs retaining Nick Sirianni: 'My confidence has definitely not wavered'

Philadelphia standout wide receiver A.J. Brown is happy the Eagles have retained Nick Sirianni as head coach, stating: "We wouldn't be where we are if it wasn't for him."