Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

Before that, he spent two seasons as the Chargers' defensive quality control coach, and his lone year as a defensive coordinator was spent in the college ranks, at John Carroll University in 2014.

As Shula takes over Los Angeles' defense, there's room for improvement as a whole.

In 2023, the Rams ranked 19th in points and 20th in yards, similar to their 21st and 19th ranking, respectively, the year before, and a steep decline from 2020, when the team finished with the league's top defense in both categories.

Aaron Donald is sure to make any DC's job easier, but with a prior focus on the middle and back end of the Rams' defense, Shula will also be counting on players like Ernest Jones and Jordan Fuller -- if the pending free agent stays with the team -- to pave a better future.