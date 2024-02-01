Dolphins interviewing Rams asst. Chris Shula, grandson of Don Shula, for defensive coordinator job

His grandfather Don is one of the most iconic coaches in NFL chronicle and holds the record for career victories (including playoffs) at 347. He spent 26 years with the Dolphins from 1970-1995, which included piloting the legendary 1972 Dolphins undefeated squad. In total, the Dolphins have advanced to five Super Bowls and won twice, with Shula helming each team.

Current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is in the market for a new DC after the club and Vic Fangio parted ways after just one season together.

Now, a familiar name is a candidate.