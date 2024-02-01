Dolphins interviewing Rams asst. Chris Shula, grandson of Don Shula, for defensive coordinator job

Could another Shula be headed for Miami?
The Miami Dolphins are interviewing Chris Shula, grandson of legendary Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula, for their defensive coordinator opening on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Chris Shula has spent the past seven seasons with the Los Angeles Rams with 2023 standing as his first in the role of linebackers coach/pass rush coordinator. Prior to becoming a member of the Rams staff in 2017, Shula began his NFL coaching career in 2015 with the Chargers as a defensive quality control coach.
The 37-year-old Shula could be the latest branch of the Sean McVay coaching tree to extend to a more prominent position (see new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris as one of the latest examples), but he's also sure to cause some excitement in Miami due to his surname.
His grandfather Don is one of the most iconic coaches in NFL chronicle and holds the record for career victories (including playoffs) at 347. He spent 26 years with the Dolphins from 1970-1995, which included piloting the legendary 1972 Dolphins undefeated squad. In total, the Dolphins have advanced to five Super Bowls and won twice, with Shula helming each team.
Current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is in the market for a new DC after the club and Vic Fangio parted ways after just one season together.
Now, a familiar name is a candidate.
Almost three decades after his grandfather coached his last game for the Dolphins in the 1995 season, Chris Shula is heading to Miami. It's just for an interview at this point, but another Shula in Miami would certainly cause some excitement in South Beach.