Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator

Covington was hired as a coaching assistant in 2017 and promoted to defensive line coach in 2020. He served as the defensive coordinator in last year's Senior Bowl and will now be the coordinator for the Patriots in 2024.



Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was the defensive play-caller in 2023. Belichick often called the plays for the defense as Matt Patricia was the last coordinator to hold the title in 2017.



Covington steps in as defensive coordinator with a unit that held opponents to 21.5 points per game. Covington will get an opportunity to lead Christian Barmore, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Christian Gonzalez and others after a 4-13 season. Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum in Week 4.



After a disappointing season, New England holds the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As Mayo enters his first draft as head coach, the Patriots must decide if they will select a quarterback to join the new regime heading into the 2024 season.