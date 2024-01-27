NFL Championship Sunday primer: What is each remaining team's trump card? Achilles' heel?

TRUMP CARD: Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs enter Championship Sunday with a football version of Michael Jordan on their side. Mahomes is the game's ultimate winner, a two-time MVP with a pair of Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl appearances under his belt from his first five years as a starter. He's chalked up wins in various ways as a dynamic gunslinger with the arm talent and athleticism to pick up first downs through the air or on the ground.





Though the 2023 Chiefs' offense lacks the pizzazz that made this unit must-see TV in past seasons, when Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were routinely lighting it up on the perimeter, Mahomes has found success utilizing a dink-and-dunk approach to drive the length of the field methodically. Whether making horizontal throws to Kelce and Rashee Rice on the perimeter or targeting running backs Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire on screens and dump-offs, the veteran has shown the ability to win shooting "twos" (ball-control offense), as opposed to always relying on "threes" (big plays).





Given his sparkling résumé, particularly in the playoffs (SEE: 13-3 postseason record), it is hard to bet against Mahomes finding a way to win against any opponent.





ACHILLES' HEEL: The dropsies. The Chiefs finished as the league leaders in drops with 34 dropped passes on 597 targets. That 5.7 percent drop rate explains the significant decline in the offense's overall efficiency and production, with the bobbles and gaffes prematurely ending drives. In addition, the receiving corps' inconsistencies have affected Mahomes' willingness to pull the trigger on the kind of tight-window throws that routinely produced big plays in the past.





Though Rice and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have seemingly turned things around in the playoffs, Kansas City's receivers must be reliable targets for Kansas City to finish a back-to-back title run. How well they perform the most critical task of the position will largely determine whether the Chiefs are the last team standing.