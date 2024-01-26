NFL bold predictions, Championship Sunday: THREE scores for Mark Andrews; Brock Purdy tears up Lions

David Montgomery will score two rushing TDs on Sunday. Two rushing touchdowns?! THAT is your bold prediction, Grant? Well ... yeah. Two rushing touchdowns is a pretty good day for any player. It’s an especially good day when it comes against the 49ers' defense. San Francisco hadn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher this season until Aaron Jones last week. The Niners haven’t given up more than one rushing score to a player in any game this year. When the Lions get close, look for Monty to get the call.