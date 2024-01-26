Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) activated off IR, set for return in AFC Championship Game

Andrews has largely struggled in the playoffs during his career, having averaged four catches for 42.4 yards with no touchdowns in five postseason games. Nonetheless, his comeback can only be seen as a boon for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the 2023 season. He was still second on the team in catches and tops in TD grabs.