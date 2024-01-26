Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) activated off IR, set for return in AFC Championship Game

Mark Andrews' remarkable return will come on Championship Sunday.
Andrews has been activated from injured reserve and is poised to play in the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship Game matchup against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
Originally expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Week 11, Andrews' prospects drew "outside chance" optimism for a potential playoff return shortly after. This week, he practiced in full throughout, just as he did the week prior. However, this time around, the Ravens have deemed their standout TE good to go.
Andrews is now set to return to the top-seeded Ravens to continue their playoff run just a step away from the Super Bowl.
Andrews has largely struggled in the playoffs during his career, having averaged four catches for 42.4 yards with no touchdowns in five postseason games. Nonetheless, his comeback can only be seen as a boon for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the 2023 season. He was still second on the team in catches and tops in TD grabs.
Baltimore is aiming for its first Super Bowl berth since the 2012 season, and now it will have its former All-Pro tight end back in the fold.
The Ravens kick off against the Chiefs at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.