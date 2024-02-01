Titans expected to hire Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator

Wilson, who interviewed with the Titans on Saturday for the position, will be entrusted in his 13th season coaching at the NFL level with bolstering a unit that fell just below average during the 2023 season. Tennessee is coming off a year in which it ranked 16th in scoring and 18th in yards -- although it was weakest where Wilson's expertise is strongest, with the 29th-ranked passing defense.

The 41-year-old Wilson was part of a coaching staff in Baltimore this past season that orchestrated the league's No. 1 scoring defense. The secondary was key in that ranking, as evidenced by the Ravens allowing the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league and finishing sixth in passing yardage allowed.

Wilson also worked with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022, serving as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach during his second year, when Philadelphia ranked first in passing yards allowed. Before that, he coached for the Jets and Rams.