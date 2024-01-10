Titans GM Ran Carthon says 'door is never closed' on possible Derrick Henry return

Just because the door isn't closed doesn't mean it's wide open, either.

Henry hits a depressed running back free-agent market after earning his fourth Pro Bowl and generating his fifth 1,000-plus rushing-yard campaign. However, the 30-year-old back has a ton of tread on the tires. His 280 carries in 2023 weren't close to his highs -- where he toted the rock 300-plus times in three out of the previous four seasons -- but Henry still led all Titans RBs. In eight seasons, Henry has taken 2,030 carries, gobbling up 9,502 yards with 90 touchdowns.

The Titans enter the offseason with many questions moving forward in their rebuild under a new head coach. The most important issue is under center where Will Levis enters Year 2.