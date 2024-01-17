Around the NFL

Browns make assistant coaching changes following playoff run

Published: Jan 17, 2024 at 07:50 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns made a stunning postseason run, given their trove of injuries. Still, as they head into the offseason following a wild-card loss in Houston, coach Kevin Stefanski is making changes to his offensive staff.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Browns fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no other final decision made as the club goes through the offensive staff role evaluation process.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports first reported the Browns coaching change news.

Mitchell, a former nine-year pro back with the Arizona Cardinals, has been a long-time NFL running back's coach, including stints with the Seahawks (1999-2007), Washington (2008-2009), Cardinals (2013-2016) and Jets (2017-2018) before joining the Browns in 2019. When Stefanski took over the team in 2020, he retained Mitchell. Star running back Nick Chubb earned four 1,000-yard seasons with Mitchell as his RBs coach (injured in Week 2, 2023).

McCartney joined the Browns with Stefanski in 2020 as an offensive assistant and was elevated to tight ends coach in 2022. Tight end David Njoku had a career year in 2023, generating 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl nod.

Left for dead after a rash of early season injuries depilated their depth, Stefanski's crew rallied to make the postseason, but the Coach of the Year favorite will still shake things up heading into 2024.

