Giants hiring Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen as new DC

The Giants have a new defensive coordinator.

New York is hiring former Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen to be the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

The Athletic first reported the news.

Bowen spent the last three years coordinating Tennessee's defense, with his best season coming in his first, when the team ranked 12th in yards allowed and sixth in points. The Titans dealt with some injuries and were middle of the road in both categories this past season, finishing 18th and 16th, respectively.

He spent the the three years prior to that as Mike Vrabel's outside linebackers coach before receiving the promotion in 2020.

With Vrabel's firing following the season, plus New York mutually parting ways with Wink Martindale, the union with the Giants and Bowen became possible.

Bowen's predecessor was one of the most aggressive in the league, a blitzing maven whose Big Blue defense tied for first in the NFL in turnovers with 31 in 2023. But the unit also finished in the bottom six in terms of yards and points surrendered.

In succeeding him, Bowen will likely be asked to take a slightly more conservative approach in improving productivity under head coach Brian Daboll.