Around the NFL

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

Published: Jan 24, 2024 at 05:14 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have to look far to find Brian Callahan's successor.

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Pitcher takes over after Callahan, the team's previous OC, accepted the Tennessee Titans' head coaching position.

It was an obvious choice for the Bengals, but one that wasn't without a bit of concern as Pitcher received offensive coordinator interview requests outside of Cincy from the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

But, he's staying in the Queen City and will provide stability for the returning Joe Burrow, whose 2023 campaign ended with a wrist injury and a trip to injured reserve.

Pitcher has been an NFL assistant for 12 seasons, eight of them with the Bengals.

Now he'll take the next step in coordinating head coach Zac Taylor's offense.

Related Content

news

Nick Sirianni: 'Fresh ideas' needed for Eagles offense after disappointing end to 2023 season

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media on Wednesday and discussed his decision to move on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai.
news

Dolphins, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mutually agree to part ways after one season

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after one season together, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury. Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," but offered no further indication about his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens marks the first time in NFL history two former league MVPs both under the age of 30 will face off in a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are praising each other ahead of time.
news

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

The Baltimore Ravens matchup against Patrick Mahomes will be one key's to determining who goes to the Super Bowl. Roquan Smith, to his credit, isn't shying away from the task of stopping the Chiefs superstar QB.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Barry will not return as Packers defensive coordinator after three seasons

The Green Bay Packers will make a change to its defense in 2024. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Joe Barry will not return as defensive coordinator, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Colts RB Zack Moss open to Indianapolis return ahead of free agency: 'It would be great'

Zack Moss proved invaluable for the Colts in 2023, giving the club insurance and a workhorse option as star Jonathan Taylor dealt with injuries. Heading toward free agency, Moss wouldn't mind a return to Indianapolis to stay paired with Taylor.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Joe Brady 'did a really good job' and deserves 'serious consideration' for OC gig in 2024

The Bills must decide whether interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady will keep the gig full-time in 2024. General manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that Brady's work down the stretch warranted him at least "serious consideration" in the process.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on Dameon Pierce's future: 'Our job is to continue to improve our roster'

A promising rookie in 2022, Texans running back Dameon Pierce's future appears uncertain following a 2023 campaign marked by struggles. 
news

Raiders hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as new GM

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco as their new GM, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.