Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator 

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't have to look far to find Brian Callahan's successor.

Dan Pitcher, the team's quarterbacks coach this past season, is being hired as the Bengals' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Pitcher takes over after Callahan, the team's previous OC, accepted the Tennessee Titans' head coaching position.

It was an obvious choice for the Bengals, but one that wasn't without a bit of concern as Pitcher received offensive coordinator interview requests outside of Cincy from the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

But, he's staying in the Queen City and will provide stability for the returning Joe Burrow, whose 2023 campaign ended with a wrist injury and a trip to injured reserve.

Pitcher has been an NFL assistant for 12 seasons, eight of them with the Bengals.